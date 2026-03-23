Debt row heats up: BRS accuses CM of ‘misleading numbers’

Hyderabad; BRS leaders on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy did not repay the BRS debt as asserted, but rather the Congress government borrowed Rs 3.19 lakh crore in the last 25 months. The BRS leaders alleged that the Chief Minister took credit for Rs 1.36 lakh crore that corporations repaid themselves. They further accused him of lying about every single number in the Assembly, to the media, and to the people, simply to malign KCR and the BRS.

Addressing a press conference alongside party leader Vasudeva Reddy and others, MLC Sravan said that for more than two years, Revanth Reddy repeatedly claimed his Congress government was repaying debts incurred by the previous BRS government by raising fresh loans. However, the Telangana Government’s own Socio-Economic Survey Report reveals a completely different picture.

According to the official data, the total repayment made by the government towards FRBM-related loans, including both principal and interest, was approximately Rs 1,67,742 crore. In contrast, during his Motion of Thanks speech, Revanth Reddy claimed his government had repaid Rs 3,30,570 crore in debts.

Sravan argued this discrepancy is not a minor statistical difference but a serious case of misleading the Legislature and the public. Numbers presented on the floor of the Assembly carry constitutional responsibility and must strictly align with official financial records. The Finance Department’s report analysing the debt position between 1 December 2023 and 31 December 2025 categorises repayments into four distinct components.