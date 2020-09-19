Decades-old tree gets fresh lease of life in new ambience

Kukatpally: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials in Kukatpally have translocated a tree from Narsapur Crossroads to Kukatpally.



V Prashanthi, Deputy Commissioner, Kukatpally, said they have opted for translocation of a decades-old ficus tree and she monitored the entire activity with special care. "The ficus tree in Narsapur was in the plans of GHMC to be uprooted as lies exactly in a location where the divider is to be laid. However, we have decided to save it by relocating it to Kukatpally main junction as we need more of greenery. It has been translocated to our division safely," she said. Minute details were paid attention to while shifting the tree, ensuring that its roots are not damaged. Even branches were not touched, she added.

"Translocation of tree which is about 16 to 20 feet tall at a go from Narsapur to Kukatpally is really a heart-warming gesture by GHMC, We hope many trees which are being chopped in many other GHMC circles must draw inspiraton from this act. We need trees, we need fresh air to live," said Abhay Joshi, an environmental activist. Many such people and citizens commended the officials following the successful relocation of the Ficus tree and giving it a new lease life.