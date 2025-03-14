Decision to hand over HCU lands to corporates should be withdrawn: SFI

Hyderabad: The Students Federation of India (SFI) has demanded that the Congress government’s decision to auction 400 acres of land belonging to Hyderabad Central University in Gachibowli be withdrawn. On Thursday, the SFI State Committee and the SFI University of Hyderabad Unit announced that the government plans to auction this land between March 8 and 15, to raise Rs 18,000 crore by selling it to corporate entities through the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

The SFI pointed out that when the BRS government previously attempted to transfer university land to private individuals, student protests successfully led to the withdrawal of that decision. They argued that the current Congress government, which claims to represent the people, should refrain from transferring university land—where many underprivileged students study—into corporate hands. The land in question includes significant sites such as the well-known Mushroom Rock and supports a diverse ecosystem, including national birds like peacocks, deer, and rare plant species.

The SFI emphasised that allowing corporations to develop these areas, which are rich in ecological, cultural, and academic value, would harm biodiversity. They criticised the Congress government for its apparent disregard for the educational environment while simultaneously condemning the BJP for privatisation and the transfer of national wealth to corporate entities like Ambani and Adani. If the Congress government is truly sincere, the SFI urges it to reverse this decision and return the land to the university, demonstrating a commitment to education and environmental conservation.

The SFI State Committee has called on the government to immediately cease plans to transfer land to corporations and instead allocate it for university development, including research facilities, libraries, and hostels for underprivileged students. They warned that if their demands are not met, the student body will organise protests across the State in support of HCU students.