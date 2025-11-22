Delhi glows with Oman Day fete as Kishan Reddy showcases 70-year ties

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy participated in the Oman National Day celebrations held in Delhi, underscoring the enduring friendship between India and Oman, which has now completed 70 years of strong bilateral relations. Speaking at the event, the Minister noted that for decades, deep trade, cultural, traditional, and personal ties have bound the two nations together.

He recalled the historic visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to India in November 2023, during which several crucial decisions were taken in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy highlighted that the subsequent release of the India–Oman Vision Document has paved the way for further strengthening cooperation.

He confirmed that the strategic partnership between the two countries spans several key areas, including defence, security, trade, investment, energy, education, and health. Economic relations, in particular, have grown significantly, with bilateral trade doubling to a robust $10.6 billion in the last four years.

The Minister emphasised the shared development aspirations of both countries, drawing parallels between India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and Oman’s Vision 2040.

He also pointed to growing cultural exchanges, noting that the Indian naval ship INSV Kaundinya will visit Oman for the first time this year as part of the anniversary celebrations. Reddy praised the substantial contributions of the Indian diaspora in Oman, who have played a vital role in Oman’s development, and expressed gratitude to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for providing Indian-origin citizens with opportunities and affection.