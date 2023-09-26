Delhi Liquor Scam: Apex Court to hear Kavitha’s petition today

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by BRS MLC Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam on Tuesday. She challenged in the Supreme Court that she, a woman, was summoned to the ED's office and questioned in the liquor scam probe.



Kavita's petition will be heard by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. The Supreme Court is also going to hear Kavitha's petition along with the petitions filed by Nalini Chidambaram and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on the ED investigations. On the other hand, it seems that the ED is likely to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, TPCP president Revanth Reddy made sensational allegations on the subject of the poem. He said that CM KCR wants Kavita to go to jail. He said that KCR thinks that if she goes to jail, people's sympathy will increase. It is certain that Kavitha will go to jail before the elections... This will happen as part of BRS and BJP's drama, he said.