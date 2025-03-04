Demand to operate more MMTS trains to Charlapalli grows louder

Hyderabad: With the operation of special trains from Charlapalli Terminal Station, the demand for introducing a few more MMTS trains has been heard. In that regard, the Travellers Association on Monday has submitted a representation to South Central Railway to run a few more MMTS trains from all corners of the city to Charlapalli.

Members of Travellers Association highlighted that passengers are facing hardship to reach the Charlapalli Railway station. Due to a lack of proper road transportation to reach the station, they are facing severe hardships, relying on private app-based services, which often suffer lengthy booking delays and cab drivers very often cancel their bookings.

“It will be better if South Central Railway introduces few more MMTS services from Lingampalli to Charlapalli, Umdanagar/ Falaknuma to Charlapalli via Malkajgiri, Medchal to Charlapalli via Dayanandnagar after completion of new station building and platform towards R K Nagar side. Introduction of MMTS trains from Charlapalli station to Secunderabad is a must and also needed immediately.

Introduction of special or regular trains from Charlapalli is worthy since re-development works are under progress at Secunderabad station on almost all platforms, diversion/change of destinations for originate and terminate trains at this juncture is most important and necessary to avoid congestion on platforms at Secunderabad station,” they urged.

Noor, a member of ZRUCC, said, “We have been suggesting Secunderabad and Hyderabad Divisional authorities to plan to run a few MMTS trains to Charlapalli terminal from all corners of the city and it will be better if the railway introduces the services especially during peak hours to facilitate the passengers to board long distance trains that originate from Charlapalli.”