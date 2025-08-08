Denial of appointment by Prez an insult to TG: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has described the denial of appointment by President Draupadi Murmu to Telangana leaders on BC reservation issue as “an insult to the State”. He said a plan of action would be initiated at Telangana Congress’ Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting shortly in Hyderabad to put both BJP and BRS in the dock. He said MPs from both parties should explain why they failed to take part in the Mahadharna on August 6.

Addressing a press conference along with his cabinet colleagues in New Delhi on Thursday, Revanth Reddy said that Telangana people were observing the actions of BRS and BJP and that the Congress was out to expose their behavior.

Revanth Reddy said that a decision would be reached whether 42 per cent reservation be given within the party before the polls to local bodies or if there was other possible solution. He said local body elections would be held by September 30.

He said that the argument that Rahul and Kharge did not come to Wednesday's dharna was “meaningless”. “If Kishan Reddy has doubts, I will arrange an official meeting and make him aware. The details of all castes have been collected and a caste census conducted,” Revanth Reddy said on questions raised by Kishan Reddy on caste survey. Revanth Reddy blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the denial of appointment by the President. “They prevented us from getting an appointment. This is regrettable and painful and an insult to the people of Telangana,” he alleged.

In a strong rebuke, the Chief Minister said that the BJP was obstructing the increase of BC quota proposed by the Telangana government on the pretext of Muslims being included in the BC quota. The Chief Minister clarified that the Telangana BC quota bills sent for President approval were not prepared on religion or caste lines. SC, ST and OBC quota were allocated en bloc in the elections to local bodies.

Revanth explained that in 2017, a Muslim named Abdul Sattar was selected for IAS under the OBC quota in Rajasthan. BC reservations were provided for Noorbasha and others since 1971.