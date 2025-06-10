DGAFMS Inspects Upgraded Facilities at Secunderabad Military Hospital

Secunderabad, 10 June 2025 – Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), undertook a comprehensive review of Military Hospital Secunderabad on 9 June. Her visit underscores the Armed Forces’ commitment to providing world-class healthcare to serving personnel, veterans, and their families.

During the visit, she was briefed on recent developments, including advanced laboratory diagnostics, digital health record systems, upgraded critical-care units, and expanded specialist services in surgery, orthopaedics, and preventive medicine.

While touring the hospital, Vice Admiral Sarin commended the professionalism and patient-centred approach of the medical, nursing, and administrative teams. “The high standards of clinical excellence and dedication here exemplify our shared vision of superior healthcare for the Armed Forces community,” she stated.

She reiterated the vital role of military hospitals both in peacetime and during operational duties, emphasising the importance of ongoing investment in training, technology, and compassionate care to meet evolving patient needs.

Her visit served as a morale boost, reaffirming the Armed Forces Medical Services’ unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in military healthcare.