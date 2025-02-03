DGP bats for nurturing sports talent in police dept

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender has envisioned providing three months of specialised training to selected participants from the Telangana Police Sports Meet 2025 competitions, aiming for maximum medal wins at the national level. The DGP believes that identifying talented individuals within the department and providing them with focused training will enable them to excel further at the national level.

After nearly seven years, state-level competitions have been conducted in the police department. The third state-level Games and Sports Meet of the police department was conducted for five days in Karimnagar. This is the third time that a state-level Sports Meet has been organised after the formation of Telangana, with the first being held in Adilabad district in 2015 and the second in Warangal district in 2017.

Given that state-level competitions have been conducted after a long time, DGP Dr Jitender took special care in organising these events. Athletes from all police units across the state participated, infusing new energy into the department.

Additionally, plans are being made to set up coaching centres under the supervision of Cricketer Siraj and Women’s Boxer Nikhat Zareen, both serving as DSPs in the Special Police Battalion, to nurture national and international-level talent.

The Telangana Police Department has also designed a special logo representing dynamism, integrity, and solidarity, and has decided to provide training in nearly 28 sports disciplines.

The selected police personnel and officers will undergo specialised training in various sports, including cycling, athletics, yoga, cross-country, swimming, wrestling, basketball, bodybuilding, water sports, judo, taekwondo, kabaddi, volleyball, table tennis, arm wrestling, handball, weightlifting, powerlifting, boxing, karate, hockey, badminton, kho-kho, football, gymnastics, archery, lawn tennis, and tug of war. This initiative aims to prepare them for national-level competitions, with the authorities formulating plans accordingly.

To encourage athletes, the department has introduced an incentive structure for national-level winners – first prize Rs 3 lakh cash reward and three increments, second prize Rs 2 lakh cash reward and two increments, third prize Rs 1 lakh cash reward and one increment.

In the state-level competitions, 2,380 athletes from 20 teams participated, including 296 women and 12 IPS officers. A total of 236 gold, 236 silver, and 396 bronze medals were awarded across 28 sports disciplines.

Outstanding athletes who have showcased exceptional talent will soon receive direct training to compete at the national level. Officials are also planning to organise state-level competitions annually to sustain the enthusiasm and competitive spirit within the police department.

This initiative is a significant step toward encouraging sports within the police force and enhancing Telangana’s representation at the national and international levels.