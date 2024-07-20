  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

DGP Dr Jitender warns people against fake calls by fraudsters

DGP Dr Jitender warns people against fake calls by fraudsters
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender issued a stern warning to the public on Friday about a rising trend of fraudsters...

Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender issued a stern warning to the public on Friday about a rising trend of fraudsters making fake calls in the name of police personnel. ‘The imposters aim to deceive and extort money from unsuspecting citizens’, he cautioned.

Taking to the official Telangana DGP handle on ‘X’, he shared a video of a scam where a fraudster falsely claimed that a man’s son was jailed for rape, demanding money to resolve the issue.

“#CyberFraudAlert #FakePoliceCall, strangers with police DP photos will call and tell you that someone related to you has been caught, or that illegal drug couriers have arrived in their name, and that they have made some other big mistake, putting you in tension and beating you up. Be alert to such phone calls. @Cyberdost#TelanganaPolice#Dial1930,” the DGP said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X