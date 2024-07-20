DGP Dr Jitender warns people against fake calls by fraudsters

Live
Hyderabad: Telangana Director-General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender issued a stern warning to the public on Friday about a rising trend of fraudsters making fake calls in the name of police personnel. ‘The imposters aim to deceive and extort money from unsuspecting citizens’, he cautioned.
Taking to the official Telangana DGP handle on ‘X’, he shared a video of a scam where a fraudster falsely claimed that a man’s son was jailed for rape, demanding money to resolve the issue.
“#CyberFraudAlert #FakePoliceCall, strangers with police DP photos will call and tell you that someone related to you has been caught, or that illegal drug couriers have arrived in their name, and that they have made some other big mistake, putting you in tension and beating you up. Be alert to such phone calls. @Cyberdost#TelanganaPolice#Dial1930,” the DGP said.