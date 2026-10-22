DGP recalls sacrifices of police martyrs

Hyderabad: Stating that the government places high priority on the welfare of police families, the Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Wednesday said that the sacrifices of police martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure public safety, will always be remembered.

The DGP paid tributes to police martyrs at an event held at the Goshamahal Stadium on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The DGP said that Telangana has been a land of movements, where hundreds of police personnel sacrificed their lives while confronting violence perpetrated by Naxalites. He emphasided that it is because of their courage and valour that law and order have improved in the state, paving the way for development.

Anand highlighted that the act of hoisting the national flag in remote, rugged areas--such as the 'Karreguttalu' (hilly, forested terrains--stands as a testament to the unwavering determination of the police force.

Recalling an incident from 1997, when he served as the Superintendent of Police for Nizamabad, he noted that 126 police personnel were martyred—losing their lives in landmine blasts, armed encounters, and direct attacks on police personnel.