Dharani portal will remain a milestone: T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Minister for Finance and Health T Harish Rao said here on Wednesday that the Dharani Portal would remain a milestone in the management of land records. Over 10 lakh transactions were done through Dharani in a single year. He presided over the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the portal at BRK Bhavan.

The sub-committee members discussed the changes and additions that need to be made in the Dharani modules to address various issues encountered in the portal. Officers said of the 98,049 applications on lands which are in the prohibited list, 82,472 were disposed off. Harish Rao advised officials that suitable modules be made available immediately to rectify errors in the registration of land records.

The minister said that suitable modules and options have been incorporated in the portal to address various issues encountered. However, the problems could not be solved due to lack of proper understanding of the modules. He directed officials to conduct a day session at the district level for a better understanding of issues. He wanted the collectors to give a power point presentation to ZPTCs, MPPs, corporators and counsellors at the Zilla Parishad and municipal meetings.

The sub-committee suggested setting up of help desks at the collectorates and helping people in uploading documents in the portal. Members G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabita Indra Reddy, Vemula Prashant Reddy and officers attended the meeting.