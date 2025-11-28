Dharma Mahesh rebrands Gismat as JISMAT in heartfelt tribute to son

On his son Jhagadwaja’s 2nd birthday, Founder and Telugu actor Dharma Mahesh announced the emotional rebranding of Gismat to JISMAT. The new identity symbolises a father’s love, with Mahesh dedicating the entire company to his son.

All Gismat branches will transition to the Jismat brand in phases. The company, legally operating as Gismat Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., is also pursuing ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 certifications.

With MCA approval secured, the organisation is preparing for nationwide unification under one entity—marking a powerful new era of legacy, quality, and emotional significance for JISMAT Jail Mandi Restaurants.