Dhoomimal Gallery to Spotlight 60 Emerging Artists at Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Exhibition

Dhoomimal Gallery, India’s oldest modern art gallery, proudly presents the 34th Annual Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Exhibition and Awards 2025, a landmark event that continues to celebrate and support excellence in contemporary Indian art. The initiative, launched in 1991 by Smt. Uma Jain in memory of her late husband, the legendary gallerist and art patron Ravi Jain (1936–2000), whose vision transformed New Delhi’s art scene and continues to honor his legacy of championing young artists. Today, under the stewardship of Uday Jain, Director of Dhoomimal Gallery and son of Ravi Jain, the awards stand as a testament to the gallery’s enduring commitment to fostering emerging talent and shaping the future of Indian art.

The exhibition opening on September 29, 2025 will bring together artists, curators, and members of the art fraternity to engage with the more than 120 shortlisted works on display. The exhibition will run until October 15, 2025, and awards ceremony will take place on October 14, where the four winners of the 34th Annual Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Awards will be announced and felicitated. Each winner will receive an award of ₹1,00,000, along with continued support and networking opportunities, recognizing their creativity, originality, and contribution to contemporary art.

“The exhibition and the awards carry forward my father’s vision of nurturing talent and building a vibrant ecosystem for art in India. We remain committed to supporting young artists and providing them with a platform that recognizes both their skill, creativity and their potential. Every year, we receive over 600 entries from across India, reflecting the rich diversity of contemporary art through paintings, printmaking, sculptures, video installations, and digital creations. This year, around 60 artists have been selected for the exhibition, with four of them set to be declared winners,”. said Uday Jain, Director of Dhoomimal Gallery

For over three decades, the Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation (RJMF) Awards have served as a vital platform for emerging artists, offering recognition and encouragement at crucial stages of their careers. Many past awardees have established themselves as influential voices in India’s contemporary art scene. Over the years, hundreds of artists and sculptors have established themselves through RJMF, including celebrated names such as Hemraj, G. R. Iranna, Nidhi Agarwal, Sonia Khurana, and M. S. C. Satya Sai.

The winners will be selected by a distinguished panel comprising Vibha Galhotra, a contemporary artist acclaimed for her practice rooted in ecological and urban concerns; Rekha Rodwittiya, a celebrated painter and mentor known for her feminist and socially engaged practice; Anish Gawande, writer, curator, and cultural commentator; Arunkumar H.G., an acclaimed artist exploring experimental forms and material practices; and Ina Puri, an acclaimed writer, biographer, art curator, and collector. The jury, representing the diversity and dynamism of contemporary art, goes beyond selecting winners — they play an important role in promoting innovative and experimental practices, contributing significantly to the evolution of India’s contemporary art landscape.

Shri Ravi Jain believed that the art movement thrives on the constant infusion of fresh talent: “For the art movement to perpetuate and grow, we cannot only rely on the established artists of the time. New talent must constantly be nurtured and supported.” Guided by this belief, the foundation dedicates itself to discovering and fostering new artists across India.

About Dhoomimal Gallery: Founded in 1936, Dhoomimal Gallery is India’s oldest modern art gallery and a pioneering force in shaping the country’s contemporary art landscape. Under the leadership of the late Ravi Jain, the gallery became synonymous with fostering Indian modernism and building enduring platforms for artists. Today, the gallery continues its mission under the direction of Uday Jain, presenting exhibitions, initiatives, and awards that connect audiences with the most vital voices in Indian art.