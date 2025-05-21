Dibber International Preschool Launched in India, Expands Global Early Education Footprint in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dibber, Northern Europe’s largest early education group, has launched its 14th preschool in India with the inauguration of its new campus at Jubilee Hills, Road No. 48 in Hyderabad. The new branch was officially inaugurated by Marvin D’Souza, CEO of Dibber Schools India along with Dr. Pramod Pathak, Professor, Former Head of Department – Management Studies, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Lagnajit Mohanty, head of growth and projects, dibber school India, Tollywood actor krishna Sai.

“We are excited to bring the Dibber experience to the culturally rich and vibrant city of Hyderabad. This new preschool marks a significant step in our journey to provide world-class early childhood education to Indian families said, Marvin D’Souza, CEO of Dibber Schools India. Our commitment is to create learning environments that are playful, inclusive, and driven by heart, where every child can explore their potential. The combination of our Nordic-inspired curriculum with local cultural relevance makes Dibber a trusted name in early education globally and in India."

Spread across 6,000 sq. ft., the thoughtfully designed campus features a vibrant outdoor play area and spacious classrooms, offering a safe, engaging, and nurturing environment for children aged 1.5 to 6 years. This launch follows Dibber’s successful expansion in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Patna, Delhi-NCR, and other parts of Hyderabad.