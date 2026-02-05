Digital Arrest Fraud: Cyber crime police arrest key person from New Delhi

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a 42-year-old man from New Delhi involved in a digital arrest fraud amounting to Rs 1.07 crore.

Police arrested Gurdeep Singh alias Lucky Narang. According to the police, on October 16, a 62-year-old man lodged a complaint stating that he had received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be from the Mumbai Crime Branch. The caller alleged that the victim’s phone number and Aadhaar card were involved in illegal activities and linked to another suspect.

The victim was later connected to another person who introduced himself as an investigating officer. He was manipulated into depositing Rs 1.07 crore under the guise of a money-laundering investigation, after being threatened with arrest and damage to his career.

RG Siva Maruthi, ACP, Cyber Crime, said that Lucky Narang was running a money exchange and travel business. He, along with his associates Prashant Kumar, Deepak Kumar, and four others, formed a gang that collected current bank accounts and banking credentials, which were used to carry out cyber frauds.

They used to call the bank account holders to hotels in Delhi, Jaipur and other cities by offering commission and provided them accommodation, while operating cyber frauds. They would receive money transfers from victims and simultaneously transfer the funds to the kingpin of the cyber fraud.

The ACP said that Lucky Narang was a mule account supplier to next-level fraudsters. In this case, the previous account holder, Deepak Gahlawat, and account supplier Prashant Kumar were arrested in New Delhi and sent to judicial custody.

Cyber Crime police said that victims receive calls from fraudsters posing as officials of law enforcement and judicial bodies such as the CBI, Customs, and Mumbai Crime Branch.

Once the victim responds, they are connected to a series of fake officials like a person posing as a DCP and CBI officer. The impersonators create a false narrative that the victim is involved in a money laundering case, narcotics, terrorism and others increasing the psychological pressure. The fraudsters threaten the victim with non-bailable arrest warrants, severe punishment and damage to family reputation.