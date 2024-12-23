Digital Arrest Scam: Hyderabad Man Duped of ₹7 Lakhs by Fake Crime Branch Police Callers

The latest victim of a digital arrest scam, a Hyderabad man lost ₹7 lakh to scammers posing as members of the Crime Branch police force. Claiming that his bank account was connected to illicit activities, the scammers tricked the victim into sending the money under the guise of avoiding legal issues.

Fraudulent Plan

People posing as Crime Branch police officers called the victim. According to their allegations, his bank account was being investigated for allegedly contributing to illegal activity. The con artists threatened to arrest him and have serious repercussions if he did not comply, using urgency and fear techniques to get his cooperation right away.

Fearing legal repercussions, the Hyderabad man did as they said and made many transactions totalling ₹7 lahks. He didn't recognize the swindle until the con artists stopped communicating with him. After that, the victim informed the Cyber Crime Police about the occurrence.

Response of the Police

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police are looking into the matter. Legitimate law enforcement organizations never call people to demand money or threaten to arrest them without first following the proper legal processes, officials reaffirmed.

This is a classic example of a digital arrest scam, in which thieves use fear to trick those who aren't paying attention. People should be on the lookout for such statements and confirm their veracity," a police official stated.

Strategies to Avoid Digital Arrest Fraud

The following guidelines have been released by authorities to protect against these types of scams:

Before acting, make sure the caller is who they say they are by using official channels.

Never call someone and divulge banking, financial, or personal information.

Notify the Cyber Crime helpdesk at 1930 right once if you receive any questionable calls.

Growing Danger

This incident demonstrates the growing frequency of cybercrime scams that exploit urgency and anxiety, such as the digital arrest scam. It is recommended that citizens remain alert and raise awareness of these fraudulent practices.

Contact the Hyderabad Cyber Crime helpline or go to the local police station for more information or to report cybercrimes.