Divergent views on Hindutva continue to hold ground in Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Ahead of the local body elections, and in the aftermath of the Jubilee Hills by-poll, two divergent schools of thought have come to the fore within the Telangana BJP unit. The party, aiming to consolidate its presence in the state, is focusing on strengthening its grassroots base by seeking substantial gains in the upcoming local body polls. The strategy is designed to spread across rural, semi-rural, and urban areas, including the state capital.

However, the Jubilee Hills by-poll has sharpened the ideological divide within the party, bringing into focus the debate between the old guard and the emerging voices on the role of Hindutva in shaping the BJP’s future in Telangana.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, known for his aggressive articulation of Hindutva politics, reiterated his commitment to espousing the cause of Hindu dharma. He asserted that the BJP’s ideological core cannot be diluted and that mobilising Hindu sentiment remains central to the party’s political strategy in the state. Sanjay Kumar appealed directly to Hindus to form a united vote bank in Telangana to effectively counter what he termed the appeasement politics of the Congress, BRS, and Majlis parties. His stance reflects the traditional line of the party, emphasising Hindutva as the defining plank.

In contrast, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender struck a markedly different note. He cautioned that religious rhetoric alone will not propel the BJP to power in Telangana. Expressing his personal views, Rajender stressed that every section of society must be taken into confidence if the party is to expand its base and emerge as a credible alternative to the ruling Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He pointed to the recent Bihar assembly elections, citing the victory of Maithili Thakur from Alinagar, a constituency with a predominantly Muslim population, as powerful evidence that inclusive outreach can triumph over sectarian appeals.

Rajender’s remarks underscore an unresolved unease within the Telangana BJP about the limits of Hindutva politics in a state marked by diverse caste equations and complex social dynamics. Earlier, Goshamhal MLA Raja Singh had expressed displeasure, openly criticising leaders whom he accused of drifting away from the party’s core ideology. While Sanjay Kumar’s stance resonates with a section of the cadre, particularly the old guard, newer voices argue that such an approach risks alienating minorities, whose support is crucial for the BJP’s expansion in Hyderabad and beyond.

The debate reflects a subtle tension within the party between ideological adherence and pragmatic coalition-building. Telangana’s political landscape, unlike parts of northern India, has not historically proactively responded to overt religious polarisation. The only notable exception is the assembly segments dominated by the Majlis. Analysts note that the BJP’s recent electoral gains in the state have been modest, and sustaining momentum will require a careful balance of ideological conviction with social inclusivity.

Earlier, State BJP chief N Ramachander Rao clarified that Hindutva remains the party’s core ideology but should be understood as a civilizational identity rather than a purely religious one. He emphasised that the BJP’s agenda is fundamentally inclusive in its outreach for the Vikasit Bharat (Developed India) agenda, setting it apart from appeasement politics. He cited welfare schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Awas Yojana, free LPG distribution, and free rice supply as examples of policies that benefit all sections of society without discrimination.

As the Telangana BJP prepares for the upcoming local body elections, the contrasting positions of Sanjay Kumar and Rajender highlight the challenge of forging a unified narrative. The outcome of this internal debate—whether the party leans towards aggressive ideological consolidation or broad-based social engineering—may well determine the party’s trajectory in the state’s evolving political arena and its future electoral dividends.