DK Aruna criticizes Congress govt over curbs on Bathukamma fete

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice President and Member of Parliament DK Aruna criticized the Congress-led state government for not allowing Bathukamma celebrations on the premises of the Goddess Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar. On Friday, she addressed the media after participating in Bathukamma celebrations organized by BJP Mahila Morcha, alongside Vanathi Srinivasan, National President of BJP Mahila Morcha, Dr.Mekala Shilpa Reddy, State President of BJP Mahila Morcha, and others.

The Mahbubnagar MP stated that the BRS claims that Telangana statehood was achieved due to their efforts, while Congress claims it was granted by them. "Both of them don't respect Telangana traditions and women," she remarked. "This is a dictatorial government that did not allow Bathukamma celebrations, just like during the ten years of the dictatorial rule of the BRS," she added.

Aruna pointed out that people wanted change in the last assembly elections and voted the Congress party to power. However, she claimed it is also acting like a dictator. She questioned, "What's the objection to allowing Bathukamma celebrations? Should Telangana women go to court to obtain permission?" Furthermore, she noted, "The police say that the permission is only until 5:30 PM. Women who came even in the rain to worship the Goddess Bhagyalakshmi were disappointed during the Navaratri event."

She cautioned the state government that the Congress party came to power only because people decided to rid themselves of the "demonic and orbital" regime of the previous BRS government. However, she asserted that the Congress government is just as dictatorial as the BRS. "Don't get into a situation where the Congress government, which is creating hurdles for Bathukamma celebrations, incurs the wrath of Ammavari."

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy promised to fulfill the people's aspirations, yet Aruna believes he is merely following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Regarding State Minister Konda Surekha's objectionable remarks about actresses from the Telugu film industry, she stated that politicians should think before they speak. "We are not qualified to comment on the families of individuals who are not in politics. It does not make sense to interfere with the Akkineni family, which is well-known in the film industry," she concluded.