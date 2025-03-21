Live
DK Aruna, MLA meet Union Minister Gadkari
Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna along with MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday met Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested administrative permissions for the construction of the Mahabubnagar bypass road.
The MP and MLA highlighted the issues faced by the local communities and the benefits of constructing the bypass road to the Union Minister. They urged Union Minister Gadkari to consider their proposals and expedite the administrative permissions for the bypass road project. Later, Aruna said the bypass road would reduce traffic congestion in Mahabubnagar.
“Connectivity to NH 176 and NH 176 (N) will improve and facilitate the transportation of agricultural products and make it easier for residents of surrounding villages to travel to Mahabubnagar. The road will support industrial development in the area and provide transport links between Hyderabad, Karnataka, and Raichur will be enhanced. The bypass road would foster comprehensive development in Mahabubnagar,” they added.