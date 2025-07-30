Doctors with unrecognised certifications will face legal action: TG Medical Council

Hyderabad: In a public notice, the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has cautioned registered medical practitioners of all streams of medicine, including allopathy, dental and AYUSH, against using unrecognised certifications like modern scientific diploma/fellowship training and certification programs offered by the Council of Cosmetology, Trichology and Regenerative and Aesthetic Sciences of India, Institute of Laser and Aesthetic Medicine (ILAMED) and Asian Institute of Advanced Dentistry (AIAD), among others, which the Council said had no recognition whatsoever.

It would be a futile exercise to enroll in such blacklisted programs, said Council Chairman Dr K Mahesh Kumar.

He said that any person found displaying such certification and or is found to be practicing modern medicine on the basis of such certification in Telangana would be subject to legal action as per the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002; section 20 and 22 of Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act 1968 and section 34 r/w 54 of National Medical Commission Act 2019, whichever is applicable.

According to Section 35 of the NMC Act 2019, medical qualification granted by any university or medical institution in India should be listed and maintained by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board or the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board. According to the Section 37 of the NMC Act, the medical qualifications granted by any statutory or other body in India which are covered by the categories listed in the schedule should be recognised medical qualifications for the purposes of this Act.

Dr Mahesh Kumar said that a modern scientific medicine qualification will be recognised only if it is listed and maintained by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board, NMC or the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board, NMC, including undergraduate, postgraduate or super-speciality fellowship modern scientific medicine qualification. Medical qualifications granted by any statutory or other body, which are covered by the categories listed in the Schedule, are the recognised medical qualifications. Meanwhile, the Central government may, by notification, add or omit from the Schedule any categories of medical qualifications granted by a statutory or other body in India.