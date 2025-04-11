Live
- Himesh Reshammiya launches ‘Capmania Tour’ with Mumbai & Delhi shows
- Lifespan Powers Up Fitness with Stallion Championship Success
- Nrityapriya Maha Milan Debuts in Hyderabad with a Dazzling Display of Classical Dance
- Today's Wordle Challenge: Hints and Help for April 11 (#1392)
- Revamp Your Home with Aluminium Doors & Windows for a Bright, Modern Look
- Scoop Up the Fun at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge 2025!
- AP inter results to be announced tomorrow
- Sphoorthy Engineering College NCC Promotes Wellness on World Health Day
- TKR Educational Society Hosts Grand Press Meet with Jonita Gandhi
- Doggy Ville Opens in Hyderabad with a Star-Studded Inauguration
Highlights
Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose inaugurated ‘Doggy Ville’, a premium dog care facility, at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Founded by Amrutha Varshini...
Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose inaugurated ‘Doggy Ville’, a premium dog care facility, at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Founded by Amrutha Varshini Nalla, Doggy Ville offers cage-free boarding, daycare, agility training, spa treatments, and behaviour therapy—all in a personalized, pet-first environment.
The state-of-the-art center is thoughtfully designed with separate areas based on dogs’ size, age, and temperament. Chandrabose praised the initiative for enhancing canine well-being. ‘Doggy Ville’ promises not just care but an enriching experience tailored to each furry guest’s needs.
