  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Doggy Ville Opens in Hyderabad with a Star-Studded Inauguration

Doggy Ville Opens in Hyderabad with a Star-Studded Inauguration
x
Highlights

Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose inaugurated ‘Doggy Ville’, a premium dog care facility, at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Founded by Amrutha Varshini...

Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose inaugurated ‘Doggy Ville’, a premium dog care facility, at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Founded by Amrutha Varshini Nalla, Doggy Ville offers cage-free boarding, daycare, agility training, spa treatments, and behaviour therapy—all in a personalized, pet-first environment.

The state-of-the-art center is thoughtfully designed with separate areas based on dogs’ size, age, and temperament. Chandrabose praised the initiative for enhancing canine well-being. ‘Doggy Ville’ promises not just care but an enriching experience tailored to each furry guest’s needs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick