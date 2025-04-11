Doggy Ville Opens in Hyderabad with a Star-Studded Inauguration

Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose inaugurated ‘Doggy Ville’, a premium dog care facility, at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Founded by Amrutha Varshini Nalla, Doggy Ville offers cage-free boarding, daycare, agility training, spa treatments, and behaviour therapy—all in a personalized, pet-first environment.

The state-of-the-art center is thoughtfully designed with separate areas based on dogs’ size, age, and temperament. Chandrabose praised the initiative for enhancing canine well-being. ‘Doggy Ville’ promises not just care but an enriching experience tailored to each furry guest’s needs.