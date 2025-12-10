Domestic horror: Man kills 17-year-old niece in brutal attack

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Intermediate student was brutally murdered in her Warasiguda home on Monday, her throat slit by her maternal uncle in a savage attack witnessed by her mother.

The suspect stormed into the house under Warasiguda police limits, grabbed a knife, and slashed the girl’s neck before fleeing, leaving the weapon and his mobile phone behind. She bled out at the scene, shocking neighbours in the tight-knit Secunderabad locality.

Warasiguda police rushed in, secured the scene with the clues team, and launched a manhunt for the relative-turned-killer. The motive remains unclear as investigators probe family tensions amid the gruesome slaying.