Don’t be in hurry to make allegations: Seethakka tells KTR

Hyderabad: Minister Seethakka on Wednesday slammed Sircilla MLA and former Minister KTR that he is unable to digest the defeat in recently held Telangana elections and making baseless allegations. Earlier, KTR had said that the real game starts now as the Congress had come power by assuring unrealistic promises during elections.

Seethakka reacted strongly to KTR's comments. She said it is not good for BRS leaders to react so soon She said that the pain of losing power is visible among them. She said that the Congress government will fulfill the promises given.

She reminded that BRS too given promises during the election campaign. Then how they are questioning, she asked. She commented that the Congress government will fulfill every promise given. She said that the government is implementing each and every guarantee. She assured that promise given to the farmers will also be fulfilled. She added that all the people are happy that Congress has won.