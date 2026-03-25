Double-decker corridor set to end traffic woes on LB Nagar-Hayathnagar stretch

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Tuesday said that the double-decker elevated corridor between LB Nagar and Haythnagar would pro- vide long-term relief from traffic congestion on the busy NH-65 stretch. The total cost of the project is Rs 941 crore, including Rs 741 crore from the Centre and Rs 200 crore from the State Government and HMRL.

The Minister stated that proposals were already sub- mitted to the Centre on 17 March 2026, and approvals were expected shortly, after which tenders will be invited. The Minister made these comments while replying to various supplementary ques- tions from city MLAs during the Question Hour in the Assembly. Komatireddy said

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy replying to various supplementary questions from city MLAs in the Assembly on Tuesday the 5.5-km corridor will ben- efit nearly 10-12 lakh resi- dents across 60-70 colonies in the eastern corridor of the city. The project proposes a three-tier structure with service roads at the ground level, highway traffic in the middle, and a Metro rail line on top.

The Minister noted that inadequate crossing fa- cilities and heavy traffic flow currently force commuters to travel over 2 km extra, lead- ing to congestion and safety concerns. The proposed ele- vated corridor is aimed at ad- dressing these issues compre- hensively while improving road safety and travel time. He also informed that the Rs 545-crore project to expand the LB Nagar-Malkapur stretch of NH-65 into a six- lane road is nearing comple- tion, with about 80 per cent of the works already finished.

In addition, the State has agreed to bear Rs 53.55 crore towards a 1.2-km double- decker flyover between Madinaguda and BHEL, further strengthening the Hyderabad-Mumbai high- way corridor. Highlight- ing long-term connectivity plans, Minister Komatireddy said a 52-km elevated corri- dor from Mannanur to Sri- sailam is being planned at an estimated cost of Rs 7,600 crore. The project is aimed at improving safety along the ghat road and ensuring faster access to the temple town. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared and is in the final stages of approval.

The State Cabinet has al- ready cleared the proposal, which has now been for- warded to the Centre for final sanction. Once completed, the project is expected to sig- nificantly cut travel time and enable pilgrims to undertake a same-day visit to Srisailam, besides enhancing safety in the forest and ghat sections.

Minister Komatireddy ex- pressed confidence that the proposed projects would transform connectivity, ease congestion, and improve road safety across key corri- dors in Telangana, marking a significant step forward in the state's urban and rural infrastructure development.