Doubting Thomases in BRS smell conspiracy over govt’s 42% BC quota move

Hyderabad: Stating that they have doubts on the government’s intention on BC reservations, the BC leaders of the BRS party on Friday demanded the government to take up elections only after implementing 42 per cent reservations.

The BC leaders addressed a press conference here at the party office Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Stating that pressure on the government increased with the BC movement, MLA Talasani Srinivasa Yadav said that the government should take up local body elections only after providing 42 per cent reservation as per Kamareddy Declaration.

“We fought on behalf of BRS in the Assembly and outside. Even though the bill was sent to the Centre through the governor, they are trying to bypass it and bring an ordinance. In the light of past experiences, we have some doubts. We don’t know what government will do. We should go to elections only after providing 42 per cent reservation. We need to clear our doubts,” said Srinivas Yadav.