Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy Inaugurates Talk of the Trend Exhibition at Banjara Hill

Hyderabad, July 2025 – The first edition of the "Talk of the Trend" 1 -day exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. CH.Preeti Reddy, Vice Chairman of Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, and Kavya Kishan Reddy, Chairman of ABV Foundation at Our Palace, Banjara Hills. Conceptualized and organized by Kavita Jain and Payal Saraf, this curated show brings together leading designers, artisans, and lifestyle brands under one roof—celebrating fashion, tradition, and contemporary trends.

Kavita Jain and Payal Saraf, said that, With a festive theme centered around Rakhi and Teej, the exhibition showcased a vibrant mix of Designer and ethnic wear, jewellery, accessories, home décor, and festive gifting ideas—making it a one-stop destination for seasonal shopping, this edition featured exclusive collections for Women, Men, and Kids.




















































