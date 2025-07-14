Live
- iPhone 17e Expected to Launch in Spring 2026 with A19 Chip and Budget-Friendly Focus
- Intermittent energy restriction can better aid in diabetes control among obese: Study
- B Saroja Devi brought authenticity to the role of Kittur Rani Chennamma: MP Basavaraj Bommai
- Tirumala Jeeyars begin Chaturmasya Deeksha
- Collector hails NGOs for selfless support to govt
- India vs England Lord’s Test: Mind Games Heat Up as England Sledges Shubman Gill
- Rampant illegal constructions continue on Mutt lands
- Call for transparent ANMs re-counselling
- Vijayanagara era inscriptions found in Penukonda
- Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After Seven Years
Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy Inaugurates Talk of the Trend Exhibition at Banjara Hill
Hyderabad, July 2025 – The first edition of the "Talk of the Trend" 1 -day exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. CH.Preeti Reddy, Vice Chairman of Malla...
Hyderabad, July 2025 – The first edition of the "Talk of the Trend" 1 -day exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. CH.Preeti Reddy, Vice Chairman of Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, and Kavya Kishan Reddy, Chairman of ABV Foundation at Our Palace, Banjara Hills. Conceptualized and organized by Kavita Jain and Payal Saraf, this curated show brings together leading designers, artisans, and lifestyle brands under one roof—celebrating fashion, tradition, and contemporary trends.
Kavita Jain and Payal Saraf, said that, With a festive theme centered around Rakhi and Teej, the exhibition showcased a vibrant mix of Designer and ethnic wear, jewellery, accessories, home décor, and festive gifting ideas—making it a one-stop destination for seasonal shopping, this edition featured exclusive collections for Women, Men, and Kids.