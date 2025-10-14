Dr K Laxman expresses shock over Bareilly accident that claimed lives of Kadapa youths

Hyderabad/Bareilly: Rajya Sabha Member Dr K Laxman expressed shock over the tragic road accident that occurred near Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday, resulting in the death of four youths from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, including a nine-year-old boy.

Following the incident, Dr Laxman conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and termed the loss of the young child as particularly heartbreaking. “It is deeply saddening that a nine-year-old boy lost his life in this unfortunate accident,” he said.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred during the night under unclear circumstances, leaving several injured in addition to the fatalities. Among the injured, one individual named Shri Hari has been admitted to Bareilly Max Hospital, while two others are undergoing treatment at the Bareilly Government Hospital. Medical teams have been mobilised to ensure proper care and monitoring of the victims.

Upon receiving information from the victims’ family members, Dr Laxman, who represents Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, swiftly contacted the minister concerned and alerted the Chief Minister’s Office. He instructed local authorities to expedite medical assistance for the injured and ensure that the postmortem of the deceased child is conducted without delay.

Dr Laxman emphasised the importance of timely intervention in such emergencies and assured the families that all necessary steps were being taken to support them. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving relatives of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the incident has cast a pall of gloom on the victim's hometown in the Kadapa district, where the victim hailed from, and has prompted calls for improved safety measures for inter-state travelers. Local officials in Bareilly have initiated an inquiry into the cause of the accident and are coordinating with their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh to facilitate communication and support for the affected families.

Dr Laxman assured the victims would receive the best possible care and that the families would not be left alone in their time of distress. “I stand with the families in this hour of grief and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he said.