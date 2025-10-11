Dr K Narayana demands action over tragic death of IPS officer in Haryana

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) strongly condemns the harassment that led to the tragic death of IPS officer Y. Pooran Kumar in Haryana.

Reports indicate that the officer took his own life due to sustained mental and professional harassment by senior officials, including DGP Shatrujit Kumar and others. CPI Central Control Commission President Dr. K. Narayana demanded that the Rohith Vemula Act—intended to prevent institutional discrimination and harassment—be invoked and implemented against those responsible.

“This incident exposes the deep-rooted bias, misuse of power, and toxic hierarchy prevailing in the police system. Strict legal action under the Rohith Vemula Act should be taken to ensure justice for the deceased officer and to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he said.

Dr. Narayana further urged the Central and Haryana State Governments to constitute a judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the suicide and to provide adequate compensation and justice to the family of Y. Pooran Kumar.