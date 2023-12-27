Live
- Man bites off father’s nose
- Khammam: 10-day ‘Praja Palana’ drive from tomorrow
- Veerlapalli seeks expenditure report for Rs 50 crore fund
- Cong will release proof of BRS’ loot soon: Komatireddy
- Five vehicles collide due to foggy condition at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam
- FIR filed against BJP MP Pratap Simha for calling CM Siddaramaiah 'sluggish'
- Karimnagar: Bandi to adopt temple
- AP Congress leaders to attend AICC meeting to discuss on party prospectus in the state
- CPI 99th Formation Day: Call to end Modi regime
- Strive for success of Praja Palana, Ministers tell officials
Just In
Dr Kurapati Krishnaiah new CEO of BIACH&RI
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of senior orthopedic...
Hyderabad: The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of senior orthopedic surgeon, Dr Kurapati Krishnaiah as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
“A distinguished orthopedic surgeon with over 40 years of experience, Dr Krishnaiah brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, having previously served as the CEO of the Mediciti Hospital. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s commitment to exceptional healthcare and pioneering research in the fight against cancer,” a press release said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS