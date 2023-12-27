Dr Kurapati Krishnaiah new CEO of BIACH&RI

Hyderabad: The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of senior orthopedic surgeon, Dr Kurapati Krishnaiah as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“A distinguished orthopedic surgeon with over 40 years of experience, Dr Krishnaiah brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, having previously served as the CEO of the Mediciti Hospital. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s commitment to exceptional healthcare and pioneering research in the fight against cancer,” a press release said.