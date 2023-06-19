Dr N Gopi has been selected for the Bharat Jagruti Professor Jayashankar Sahitya Award

Hyderabad: Professor N Gopi has been selected for the Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar Vishita Sahitya Award.

The cultural organisation of BRS Bharat Jagruti would give this award to literary figures who have reached the highest heights in literature. This is the first award and N Gopi was the first one to receive the award. So far Prof Gopi has written 56 books out of which 26 are poetry collections, seven essay collections, five translations and the rest are other works.

His works have been translated into all Indian languages as well as German, Persian and Russian. He acted as the VC of Telugu University and also served as the in-charge VC of Kakatiya and Dravida Universities.

In a program to be held at the Telangana Saraswata Parishad in Abids on the morning of June 21, Bharat Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha and other would be present the award function.