Dr PC Rath takes over as CSI President

Hyderabad: Dr. P.C. Rath took over as the President of Cardiological Society of India for the year 2023-2024, at the Platinum Jubilee Annual Conference celebration held in Kolkata on 09 December 2023. The meeting was attended by more than 4000 delegates from India and abroad, there were 47 International faculties from USA, Europe, Africa, Argentina and Russia. There were special sessions on women and cardiovascular health, pollution and cardiovascular health and latest interventional techniques.

The Cardiological Society of India has got more than 5000 cardiologists as members from all over India and abroad. The society was started 75 years ago by Late Bharat RatnaDr. B.C. Roy, who was the first President of Cardiological Society of India and subsequently became the Chief Minister of West Bengal. As President of society, Dr.P.C.Rath will coordinate with different state branches and different cardiological society of other countries. He will also coordinate with Govt. of India and state Government to formulate different healthcare policies. Under his leadership, the next annual conference of Cardiological Society of India will be held in Lucknow in December 2024.

Dr. P.C.Rath is presently working as Head of the Dept. Of Cardiology, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.