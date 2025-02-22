Dr Syeda appointed as Member of Water Quality Committee, BIS

Hyderabad: Dr Syeda Azeem Unnisa, Assistant Professor and Chairperson, Board of Studies (CBoS), Department of Environmental Science, University College of Science (UCS), Osmania University, has been appointed as a Member of the Water Quality Committee by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India.

According to OU officials, Dr Azeem Unnisa’s selection to the Water Quality Committee is a recognition of her extensive research and expertise in environmental science, water quality assessment, and sustainability. In this esteemed role, she will contribute to the formulation of national water quality standards, ensuring safe, efficient, and sustainable water management practices for the nation.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the National Standards Body of India, responsible for developing and publishing Indian Standards, implementing Conformity Assessment Schemes, accrediting and operating laboratories for quality evaluation, overseeing Hallmarking, enhancing Consumer Empowerment, and conducting Capacity-Building Programmes on Quality Assurance. BIS also represents India in global standardization organisations such as the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), said a senior officer.