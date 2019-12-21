Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan lauds State steps to cut power consumption

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday appreciated the State government for taking steps to reduce power consumption. She asked the people to conserve power and water for future generations.

She participated in State Energy Conservation Awards programme here with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. She distributed awards to the winners. On the occasion, Tamilisai praised the infant State for initiating several welfare schemes and development programs and standing at top in the country with such development programmes.

The Governor appreciated the use of LED bulbs to save power. Stressing the need to save power and water, she said the Kaleshwaram project was an engineering wonder. "This is good for pushing farm production through irrigation", she said. She also appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Haritha Haram program for green expansion in the State.

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said only the Telangana State was offering 24-hour power supply to agriculture sector. "In just six months of Telangana formation, we addressed the power crisis," he added.