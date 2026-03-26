Drain crisis: GHMC, HMWSSB step in: Officials inspect flood-hit Amberpet areas

In a significant move to address persistent sewage issues in the Amberpet Assembly constituency, senior officials from GHMC and HMWSSB conducted a joint inspection, signaling a coordinated effort to find long term solutions. The visit comes amid growing concerns from residents facing severe hardships, especially during the monsoon season.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Karnan and local MLA Kaleru Venkatesh toured key areas, including Amberpet, Patel Nagar and Golnaka, where drain catchment zones frequently experience flooding and sewage overflow.

Officials noted that ongoing road widening and drain expansion works by GHMC have inadvertently damaged smaller storm water drains and sewerage lines, aggravating the situation.

During the inspection, authorities reviewed the feasibility of reconstructing the storm water drain near Kings Hotel and assessed the condition of the canal stretch from Osmania University to Patel Nagar. The MLA proposed constructing a new storm water drain through Police Grounds to ease the burden, along with a parallel trunk sewer pipeline.

Responding to this, the HMWSSB MD directed officials to align sewerage works with drain expansion projects and ensure proper level matching for smooth sewage flow.

The Interception & Diversion (I&D) system was also inspected and found to be functioning effectively, with proper linkage to the STP. Further inspections at Moosarambagh and near D-Mart highlighted the need for a comprehensive master plan to prevent sewage discharge into drains.

Officials have been tasked with conducting a detailed survey covering storm water drainage, sewage systems, and infrastructure gaps. The joint initiative reflects a renewed commitment to inter departmental coordination and sustainable urban infrastructure development.