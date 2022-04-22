Draw of lots for selection of Haj pilgrims on April 30

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj CommitteeExecutive Officer B Shafiullah informed that the online draw of lots for selecting the Haj pilgrims for 2022 would be conducted on April 30 and all those selected pilgrims will get the message on their registered mobile phones. Once they get the message, they should be ready with all necessary documents, he said.

The Telangana State Haj Committee has received approximately4,600 applications for Haj-2022 as against the allotted quota of 1,724. Soon after conducting of the draw of lots, the Haj Committee of India will advise the selected pilgrims to deposit the amount and travel documents immediately.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Haj Committee will arrange Haj training camps and meningitis vaccination camp, which is compulsory. All departure arrangements such as accommodation, foreign exchange, issuance of passports with visas, boarding passes etc would be arranged at Haj House inNampally for the Haj pilgrims of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Haj flights from Hyderabad embarkation point would be scheduled from mid of June and all the Haj pilgrims have to follow strict Covid protocols right from their departure from India, he said.

For more clarification, the Haj applicants can call on 040-23298793.