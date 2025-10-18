DRDO showcases India’s semiconductor prowess at ESTIC-2025 curtain raiser

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) organised a curtain raiser for the upcoming Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025) at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, on Friday. As one of the key organisers, DRDO is leading the thematic session on ‘Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing,’ one of the 11 thematic sessions at the conclave.

Addressing the gathering at DRDL Hyderabad, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, underlined the central role of semiconductors in modern technology ecosystems, powering critical systems in defence, space, and communications.

He highlighted that semiconductors have become vital to national security, economic progress, and technological sovereignty.

Referring to India’s semiconductor journey, Dr Kamat noted that since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transitioned from vision to implementation in just four years. He reaffirmed the national aspiration to position India among the world’s top three nations in semiconductors by 2036. He also announced that DRDO has made significant strides in semiconductor technology by developing indigenous methods for producing 4-inch Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) up to 150W.

The ESTIC-2025 is being jointly organised by 13 Ministries and Departments of the Government under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA). The conclave will be held from November 3 to 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the theme “Viksit Bharat 2047 – Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Empowerment.”