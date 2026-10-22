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DRI busts gold smuggling racket, five arrested
In Short
Acting on a tip-off that a gang was smuggling gold from Bangladesh to Hyderabad via Kolkata, the officials intercepted a Scorpio vehicle on the outskirts of Vijayawada
Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested five persons for allegedly smuggling 3.1 kg of foreign-origin gold worth around Rs 5 crore, along with , 60,000 US dollars and 21.500 Euros.
Acting on a tip-off that a gang was smuggling gold from Bangladesh to Hyderabad via Kolkata, the officials intercepted a Scorpio vehicle on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Foreign currency was found concealed in a secret cavity in the vehicle.
During interrogation, the two occupants confessed to delivering the gold on the outskirts of Vijayawada. The officials found that the foreign currency was part of the sale proceeds of the smuggled gold.
In a follow-up operation, three alleged gold carriers travelling towards Hyderabad in a public bus were intercepted at a toll plaza. Three gold bars weighing approximately 3.1 kg were recovered from them. The bars had been concealed in a pouch tied around their waists.
All five accused, allegedly involved in procuring and transporting the contraband, were arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.
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