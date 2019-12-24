Drinking water pipeline repair works initiated at Rasoolpet and Indira Nagar colonies

Secunderabad: Cantonment officials launched repair works to plug leakages in drinking pipelines at Rasoolpet and Indira Nagar colonies of the second ward on Tuesday. This was done after the second ward member Sada Keshav Reddy took the issue to the notice of Cantonment CEO.



Responding to the request, the CEO gave orders to officials to initiate repairs to leaking drinking water pipelines and asked them to take necessary measures to prevent water contamination. At several places in the ward, leaking pipelines were repaired and at some places damaged pipelines were replaced with new pipelines.

Ward member Sada Keshav Reddy urged people to contact him in case of any issue. He said that authorities had identified several spots where pipes were damaged and replaced with new pipes. Several residents of the colonies expressed happiness over the repairs and thanked the ward member for addressing the issue.