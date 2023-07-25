  • Menu
Driver killed as ambulance turns turtle after hitting divider in Hyd

Highlights

A private ambulance from Malakpet was returning from Ibrahimpatnam. While returning after dropping off a patient from a private hospital, it lost control at Vanasthalipuram and hit the divider

Hyderabad: An ambulance caught fire after hitting the divider and overturned. The driver was seriously injured in the accident. The driver died on the spot. The fatal accident took place in Vanasthalipuram of the city.

According to the sources, a private ambulance from Malakpet was returning from Ibrahimpatnam. While returning after dropping off a patient from a private hospital, it lost control at Vanasthalipuram and hit the divider. The accident happened around 4 am on Tuesday morning. Neighbors reached there and pulled out the driver. However, the driver had already died due to severe injuries and bleeding. While trying to move the ambulance to the side, the oxygen cylinder in it exploded. Suddenly, the fire broke out. The ambulance caught fire.

