Drug Disposal Committee destroys 872 kgs of narcotic drugs worth Rs 2.25 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGSANB) and the Cyberabad Drug Disposal Committee on Tuesday destroyed 872 kgs of narcotic drugs at the GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt Ltd (common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility) Edulapally village in Rangareddy district.

According to officials, they destroyed the drugs, including 845.281 kgs of ganja, three ganja plants weighing 61 grams, 26.819 kgs of ganja chocolates, 7.5 ml of hashish oil, 9.168 grams of MDMA, and 502 grams of alprazolam.

The destroyed narcotic drugs pertain to six types of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, with 37 cases registered across five zones—Madhapur, Balanagar, Medchal, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad—and 12 police stations in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. The drugs were disposed of under the guidance of TGSANB director Sandeep Shandilya and the supervision of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The Drug Disposal Committee is headed by its chairman, DCP crimes K Narasimha, ACP Cybercrimes Ravinder Reddy, CCRB ACP Kalinga Rao, narcotics inspector Shivaprasad, and team.