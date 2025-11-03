Drug Peddler Nabbed in Hyderabad; Narcotics Worth ₹12 Lakh Seized

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Masab Tank Police caught a man selling drugs.

The accused is Ejaz Ahmed (28), a civil contractor from Bangalore.

Drugs and Items Seized

Police seized:

MDMA – 11 grams

Cocaine – 35 grams

OG – 5 grams

Ecstasy pills – 15 (7.7 grams)

₹1,100 cash

One mobile phone

All items are worth around ₹12 lakh.

A case has been filed at Masab Tank Police Station under the NDPS Act.

How He Got the Drugs

Ejaz Ahmed was earlier a drug user.

He later started selling drugs for money.

He bought the drugs online from Nigerian suppliers and sold them in Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Police Message to Public

HNEW asked people, especially youth, to stay away from drugs.

They requested the public to share drug-related information at 8712661601.

Parents are advised to keep an eye on their children.

Officers Behind the Operation

The operation was led by:

G.S. Daniel, Inspector, HNEW

A. Praveen Kumar, SHO, Masab Tank Police

Supervised by Y.V.S. Sudheendra, DCP, Task Force/HNEW, Hyderabad.

