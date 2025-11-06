Drugs worth Rs 5.79 cr seized in 2025 by RPF

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division's Crime and Surveillance Wing has made a major dent in drug trafficking this year under its focused enforcement campaign called ‘Operation Narcos’.

Throughout 2025, the RPF cracked down on narcotics smuggling via railways, seizing drugs worth Rs 5.79 crore in 88 separate incidents and arresting 107 individuals involved in the illegal trade.

‘Operation Narcos’ is a pan-India drive launched by the RPF in June 2022 to specifically target the transit of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through railway networks.

Under this operation, the RPF intensified surveillance on trains and identified hotspots, working closely with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other agencies. The RPF is empowered under the NDPS Act to conduct searches, seizures and arrests related to drug smuggling.

A notable case this year under the operation came during a special drive on the Konark Express, where the all-women RPF Shakti team apprehended a suspect carrying 56 kgs of dry marijuana packets valued at Rs 14 lakh. This bust was part of a larger trend marked by increased seizures and arrests compared to previous years, highlighting the success and expansion of ‘Operation Narcos’.

In 2024, the Secunderabad Division recorded 67 cases with drugs valued at Rs 4.27 crore and 82 arrests. The current year marks a 59% increase in the value of narcotics seized and a 62% rise in arrests, reflecting stronger enforcement efforts and better coordination with law enforcement partners.

Drug trafficking through railway networks remains a serious threat to public health and safety, undermining social and economic well-being. The RPF’s sustained efforts through ‘Operation Narcos’ aim not only to disrupt the supply chain but also spread awareness on the dangers of narcotic drug abuse.

The RPF Division led by Divisional Security Commissioner Alakunta Naveen Kumar emphasizes that the fight against narcotics is critical for protecting youth and national security. The drugs and arrested traffickers are handed over to NCB and other law enforcement agencies for prosecution.