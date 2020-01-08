DSP Rajeswara Rao advises girl students to dial 100 when harassed

Patancheru: Local DSP Rajeswara Rao on Tuesday advised girl students to Dial 100 or contact SHE Teams if they face any harassment by unsocial elements or apprehend any threat.

Addressing the students at an awareness programme in Gitam Deemed University on 'Women Safety and Traffic Regulations', the DSP pointed out that in the earlier police set-up men were dominating, but now there were 38 women officers. "Earlier, women used to hesitate to approach police stations where there were more men staff; now the conditions were different. If the complainant can't come to the police station, information can be given over telephone. The police would respond immediately and act against anti-social elements."

Rao advised students to contact either Dial 100 or SHE Teams no 88889-81572 by providing clear and concrete information, giving details of the location. He warned of punishment if wrong information was given.

The DSP screened videos for the benefit of the gathering and also on road safety. He advised vehicle-users to compulsorily wear helmet and speed-belt, while cautioning against over-speeding, signal jumping, speaking on cell phones, drunken driving and not possessing licences.

Rao warned that those under 18 years should not drive vehicles, while stressing that their parents would be liable for punishment. Those present at the programme were Patancheru CI Naresh, Traffic CI Venukumar, Crime CI Lakshmi Reddy, SI Nagalakshmi, Gitam Resident Director D V V S R Varma, Student Affairs Dean Prof. V Sriram, Estate Officer Mohan, several lecturers and B Tech first year students.