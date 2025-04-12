Duddilla Sridhar Babu Unveils 2nd Edition Poster of Food A'Fair 2025

Hyderabad: Blitz Exhibitions is excited to announce the return of Food A’Fair for its highly anticipated 2nd edition, In association with Telangana State government and HITEX exhibitions, Telangana Food Processing Society (TFPS) as its principal partner. A -3day trade fair will take place from June 12th to 14th, 2025, at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. bringing together food industry professionals, culinary experts, and enthusiasts from across the globe.

Organizers of the Food A’Fair a trade fair announced key details at a press conference held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, ONYX1. The program was graced by Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana. Minister Sridhar Babu, along with Srikanth Punati, Managing Director of Blitz Exhibitions, officially unveiled the Food A’Fair 2025 poster.

Food A’Fair 2025 will serve as a premier platform for food producers, food processing and packaging fraternity, chefs, and culinary innovators from across India to come together, exchange ideas, and showcase their latest creations. The trade fair will feature a wide array of exhibitors, interactive workshops, and panel discussions led by leading industry experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new trends, taste a diverse range of culinary offerings, and experience the rich cultural heritage represented by global food traditions.

While addressing the gathering at the unveiling ceremony, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a robust ecosystem for food processing entrepreneurs across Telangana. The Telangana Government is deeply committed to helping our entrepreneurs acquire the best technologies, global training, know-how, and market access. We are fostering an environment where innovation, investment, and inclusivity thrive together,” he said.

In this spirit, we welcome and support initiatives like Food A’Fair 2025 that bring cutting-edge food processing technologies, marketing opportunities, and global stakeholders to Hyderabad. Events like this are pivotal in connecting our local entrepreneurs with national and international networks.”

“Our government is dedicated to positioning Telangana as a national leader in the food and agri-processing sector. Through strategic investments, the empowerment of MSMEs, and inclusive business models, we aim to drive sustainable rural livelihoods, promote women-led enterprises, and strengthen our global competitiveness.”

Telangana has been making rapid strides in food and agri processing sector, The Minister revealed that investments worth ₹15,919 crore (approximately ₹16,000 crore) are currently at various stages of implementation. “It is particularly encouraging to note that a significant portion of these investments is concentrated in rural areas — in alignment with our vision to decentralize industrial development across all districts, not just the urban centers like Hyderabad,” he noted.

Sectors such as ethanol production, compressed bio gas, oil palm cultivation, cold chains, dairy, rice milling, beverages, and value-added snack foods have shown remarkable growth in the state. The government has also set up 14 Special Food Processing Zones, spanning over 7,150 acres, offering “plug-and-play” infrastructure, financial incentives, and personalized handholding support for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

“Till date, we have successfully grounded 6,873 micro food processing units across Telangana. These enterprises are not only supported through capital grants of up to ₹10 lakh but also receive comprehensive assistance—from project report creation and bank loan facilitation to final marketing support,” the Minister said. In closing, he lauded the organisers of Food A’Fair 2025:

Srikanth Punati, Managing Director, Blitz Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, said that. Food A’Fair 2025 will showcase emerging food trends, highlight new products, and create opportunities for networking and collaboration. The exhibition will be open to food enthusiasts, industry professionals, and anyone eager to explore the evolving world of food. Entry to the exhibition is free of cost, for more information contact +91 70757 71337.

Telangana Food Processing Society (TFPS) Director Akhil, HItex Exhibition Centre COO Sreekanth, Millet Bank CEO Vishala Reddy, Director of Industries Dr.G.Malsur were also present