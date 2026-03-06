Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Achieves Medical Milestone by Successfully Removing Massive 15x10cm Chest Tumor.

Vidyanagar, March 5, 2026: In a remarkable medical achievement, the surgical team at Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre, Vidyanagar, successfully performed a rare and complex surgery to remove a massive 15×10 cm tumor from the right chest of a 36-year-old woman from West Bengal, offering her a new lease on life.

The patient, Samsun Nahar Bibi, had been suffering from severe respiratory distress and chronic chest pain. Following a series of diagnostic tests, she was diagnosed with "Right Hemithorax Fibromatosis", a rare cancer. Due to the tumor's size and its proximity to vital organs such as the heart and lungs, several corporate hospitals in West Bengal and Hyderabad. The surgery was deemed extremely high-risk, and the estimated costs were prohibitively expensive.

The family eventually turned to Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre, Vidyanagar. After carefully evaluating the case, Dr. U. Azad Chandrasekhar, renowned Surgical Oncologist and Medical Director, accepted the challenge and initiated a comprehensive treatment plan.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. U.Azadh Chandrashekar said...This was an extremely complex and challenging case. In many such situations, doctors are often forced to remove the entire lung to save the patient’s life. However, considering the patient’s young age and long-term quality of life, we carefully planned a surgical strategy to remove only the tumor while preserving the lung. He further explained that detailed diagnostic evaluations including CECT, PET-CT Scan, True-Cut Biopsy were conducted to understand the tumor’s extent and position. Based on these findings, the surgical team performed the procedure using an advanced technique called VATS-Guided Excision.

The rare surgery lasted nearly 8 to 10 hours and was carried out with precise coordination by a team of specialists. During the procedure, we successfully removed the tumor without causing damage to vital organs such as the heart and lungs. She has recovered significantly and was discharged in good health within ten days. Importantly, considering the patient’s financial situation, the hospital ensured that the treatment was provided at minimal cost without compromising on quality, offering the patient a new lease of life. He expressed his gratitude to the medical, nursing, and paramedical teams whose coordinated efforts contributed to the success of the surgery.

Dr. U.Azadh Chandrashekar further stated that the center remains committed to providing advanced, internationally benchmarked treatment for complex and rare cancers, making high-quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

The patient’s family expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. U.Azadh Chandrashekar and the entire team for restoring their hope and confidence. They appreciated the professionalism, dedication, and compassionate care extended throughout the treatment.

The successful procedure was supported by a multidisciplinary team including: Dr. U. Azad Chandrashekhar, Medical Director & Senior Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Ravikumar Reddy M, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Vishal T,Consultant Medical and Hemato Oncologist, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Ullas, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Dilip, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Habib, Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon, Dr.Kishore, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Dr.Rakesh, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Dr. N.Gauthami, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Samanth Reddy, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Ravindranath Garaga, COO, Renova Group, Dr. Madhusudhan Rao, Medical Superintendent, Srivalli, Center Head. The team was supported by dedicated doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, whose coordinated efforts ensured the success of this complex, high-risk procedure.