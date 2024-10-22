Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer

Hyderabad: Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre, Vidyanagar, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing the first-ever Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) surgery in East Hyderabad. This complex procedure was conducted on a 52-year-old woman, Nayini Lalitha, from Mudigonda village in Khammam district, who suffered from Pseudomyxoma Peritonei, a rare form of cancer affecting only one in a million individuals. Lalitha had been experiencing abdominal distension, breathlessness, loss of appetite, and weight loss for the past four months.

After consultations with various corporate hospitals in Khammam and Hyderabad, her family was faced with the daunting prospect of expensive treatment due to the advanced stage of her disease. Seeking a solution, they approached Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre, where Dr. U. Azad Chandrashekhar, Medical Director & Senior Surgical Oncologist, took on the challenge.

Dr.Chandrashekhar and his team meticulously planned and executed the intricate HIPEC surgery, which involved a combination of cytoreductive surgery and heated chemotherapy delivered directly to the abdomen. This procedure, lasting 10-12 hours, included Peritonectomy, Cholecystectomy, Gastrectomy, Sphincterotomy, Jejunal Resection, Total Colectomy, Gastrojejunostomy, Ileorectal Anastomosis, and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy.

Remarkably, Lalitha recovered fully within a week, thanks to the expertise of the medical team and the comprehensive post-operative care provided at the center. This successful outcome underscores Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre's commitment to providing advanced cancer care at affordable costs, ensuring accessibility for all.

“We are incredibly proud to have successfully performed this complex HIPEC surgery, offering renewed hope for patients with rare and challenging cancers,” said Dr. Chandrashekhar. “Our dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and support staff worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcome for Mrs. Lalitha, and we are delighted with her swift recovery.”

Mr.Ravindranath Garaga, COO of Renova Group of Hospitals, emphasized the organization's dedication to delivering cutting-edge medical care using state-of-the-art technology and international standard treatment facilities. “This achievement exemplifies our mission to make advanced healthcare accessible to everyone,” he stated.

The surgical team, including Dr.Samanth, Consultant Anesthesiologist, Dr.Ravikumar Reddy, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Ullas, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Dr.Rakesh Kumar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, expressed their pride in pioneering this complex HIPEC surgery in East Hyderabad. They highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and comprehensive treatment in managing rare cancers like Pseudomyxoma Peritonei.

Lalitha's family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical team, particularly Dr. Chandrashekhar, for their expertise, compassion, and unwavering support throughout her treatment journey.

This groundbreaking surgery marks a new era in cancer care in East Hyderabad, demonstrating Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre's leadership in providing advanced and affordable treatment options for all.











