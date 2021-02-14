Hyderabad: Army Symphony Band to perform on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge today

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge: Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Information Commissioner Saturday informed that Durgham Cheruvu Cable Bridge will be closed on February 14 (Sunday) for public as to conduct the Army symphony band programme.

This programme is organised to mark the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the 50th Golden Jubilee year since India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

As part of the celebrations to mark the occasion the Army Symphony Band is to perform on the Durgham Cable Bridge on Feb 14 (Sunday) at 5.30 pm.

Hence, the bridge would be closed to traffic movement from February 14 (Sunday) morning 10.00 a.m. onwards for arrangements of the event.

He informed all the citizens are welcome to come and enjoy this fabulous performance and pay their respects on this occasion of ''Swarnim Vijay Varsh".

The event is free and will commence from sharp 5.30 pm on Sunday.