Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge: Crowds flocking cable bridge throwing safety measures to wind

Durgam Cheruvu Cable-stayed bridge was recently inaugurated and the denizens have been flooding the place to see for themselves the wonderful architecture that is set to become a tourist attraction for Hyderabad. However, the health department has advised against the mass gatherings.



Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao showed a few pictures of the heavy crowd gathered on the bridge to make his point. He further added that there was no physical distancing and most of the people were not even wearing masks. "We will have the excitement to see and visit and play around which is not wrong. However, if we don't take precautions, it can lead to a cluster of cases or an outbreak. When you go to such public places, precautions are a must. It is advisable to avoid crowded places or mass gatherings. Cable bridge won't disappear in one or two months. It will be there forever and people can see whenever they want after the situation improves," the director said.

Also, the health department also faulted the recent procession by a political party (referring to Congress) from the airport welcoming their newly-appointed in-charge for the State. Director Srinivas Rao said that leaders and activists took part in big numbers without taking basic precautions.

With the GHMC elections and by-elections round the corner, the health department also cautioned political parties to focus on safety measures without fail. Any negligence on part of people can lead to a surge in cases like seen abroad in countries like United Kingdom, where a fresh wave of coronavirus cases was being witnessed, he said.