E-autos to roll out soon in hyderabad city

Hyderabad: In a bid to battle with the pollution in the city, a start-up named e-yana has been launched in Hyderabad which is a 'True Green First Exclusive Fleet Service' of the city.

Sashikanth Reddy, co-director of e-yana, said, "We operate and own e-autos, as well as e-bikes and we are trying to generate employment opportunities as the drivers will be working with us as our partners."

The customers are charged on per ride or per kilometers basis depending on the market scenario. The minimum fares of autos are Rs 18 and bikes are Rs 15 per kilometer. The e-yana was launched in Hyderabad on December 10. "We are however, waiting for the approval of the officials to start the services in city.

People are really looking forward to such initiatives through an app-based platform. We have developed our own app. After the ride, the customer will receive a note featuring the number of CO2 savings, so that customer feels proud that they have helped the future generation by reducing air pollution.